Local organization in Aberdeen hosts school supply giveaway

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Helping a neighbor was the message for one organization in Aberdeen as members host a back-to-school drive.

The Aberdeen Brothers of Loyalty M.C. and Sisters of Loyalty S.C. offered free school supplies, good food, and a little fun for kids to start the school year on the right foot, not only to help the kids but the community at large.

“We wanted to give back to the community a lot of people been going through COVID and a lot of times they weren’t able to get out and get supplies for their kids,” said Sister of Loyalty Levette Henley.

The back-to-school funday was underway On Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the GhostHole in Aberdeen. The groups said that the struggles of COVID-19 were still impacting those around them and said they wanted to bring a smile to others them rather than themselves.

“I feel that families will benefit from this because we’re able to provide things that they may not be able to get out and get and I know some people have been without jobs and hours cut so this may help them with whatever they need to get,” said Sister of Loyalty Krystal Smith.

The groups plan to continue being a vital part of their community. Students are expected to have their first week of school on Monday.