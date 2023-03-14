Local organization works to improve lives of Lowndes County residents

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Improving the quality of life for residents of Lowndes County. That’s one of the goals of the Lowndes Community Foundation.

Business and community leaders got an update on the Foundation’s work today in Columbus.

The organization is funded by private donations and maintains a long-term endowment.

The Lowndes Community Foundation is affiliated with the CREATE Foundation, which helps it manage its endowment.

Each year, the Foundation allocates money to fund grants for various charitable, educational, and civic causes in Lowndes County.

Groups can apply for grants by contacting a board member and filling out an application.

Board members review the applications and decide which programs offer the greatest benefit for the county.

“Locate where we think the money is going to go the furthest in the community, so these are some of the biggest issues in the community, and we want to listen to the people in the community and say where can this grant money go furthest to help Lowndes County,” said Tyler Covington, Lowndes Community Foundation Board Member.

To learn more about the grant process or how to donate, you can go to Lowndes Community Foundation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter