Local organizations meet families’ needs for Christmas

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s the season of giving.

The joy that comes from a child opening a much-wanted Christmas present is unmatched -especially for those who didn’t expect to receive anything.

To help families who may not be as fortunate, local community organizations are stepping in, in time for Christmas.

“Every year we vet families in the communities and in the counties that we serve, that are in a need, that had some type of catastrophic event that forced them to need some help or some assistance for Christmas. And this year, we have over 100 families on the list,” said Renee Sanders, the executive director for United Way of the Golden Triangle Region.

United Way of the Golden Triangle Region is helping community members “Adopt-A-Family”, meeting not only the needs of children but also their caregivers.

“We want to support those caretakers. That’s important. We want to support the family, the mom or the dad, the grandparents, the foster parent. We do want to focus on them. So, you will find that there are adults on here on the list, but they are so modest, and they will be so appreciative of any assistance that we give them,” said Renee.

Currently, 30 families still need to be adopted.

But United Way isn’t the only one giving back.

Lowndes County Sherriff’s Office is hosting a Toy Drive in partnership with the Community Benefit Committee.

They’re also sponsoring an event that gives children the chance to shop for toys with the Sheriff.

One of their goals is to collect gifts for foster children in the Lowndes County.

“We have 196 foster children here in Lowndes County and we wanted to provide Christmas for these babies. Just take one day out their life to let them kind of forget that they don’t have a forever home right now and just give them a beautiful, amazing Christmas,” said Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders.

The toys collected will also be used to give presents to the children of Lowndes County Trustees.

Gifts are needed for kids from infants to teenagers.

“So gift cards, lotions, baby dolls, bikes, anything that you think that your child would want, that’s what I want to give these children,” said Lt. Sanders.

The Sheriff’s Office is only accepting new toys.

Their goal is to collect all gifts by December 13.

United Way is accepting gifts for newly adopted families until December 15.

For more details on how to donate, contact United Way at (662) 370-1922, or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 328-6788.

