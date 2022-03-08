Local pharmacies taking donations of baby formula for Ukrainian families

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Area residents have a chance to help Ukrainian parents.

Columbus Family Pharmacies have been taking donations of baby formula to be sent to families in Ukraine.

Allegro Family Clinic, based in Columbus, organized the formula drive.

Representatives were hoping to have all donations in by late this afternoon.

A shipping date has not been set. If you are looking for other opportunities to help get supplies to people in Ukraine, you can also contact Kathy Cadden with Operation Ukraine at the number on your screen.