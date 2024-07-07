Local phone service holds event to prevent crime

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Violence prevention was the message today for the city of Louisville.

The community gathered for a violence block party held outside of the Louisville Coliseum.

There was free food, vendors, and outdoor activities.

Organizers said the celebration was to inspire, educate, and stop the violence in the community.

The Louisville Cricket Wireless service was one of the sponsors for the event.

Shina Boler with Cricket Wireless says one of the goals to target the youth.

“I have children and just thinking about their safety and what goes on in the world,” Boler said. “A lot of gun on gun violence, a lot of crime and, just really tired of seeing it. So, if I can reach out to one child to stop the violence then that’s what I want to do.”

There were also prizes and back to school giveaways for the youth that attended.

