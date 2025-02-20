Local writer directs play to encourage the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local playwright showed off her love for theatre.

Vanessa Lavon Walker, a Columbus native, wrote and directed the three-act play, “Encourage Yourself.”

The play focuses on an estranged relationship between a mother and her two daughters.

“We are just trying to help save people. Our whole mission is to uplift God really as a ministry. Our goal is just to have more people to come out and witness what God is doing in our lives,” said Walker.

Walker said the play was meant to encourage and inspire the people who attended.

Jaiden Hill played “Terry,” the son of one of the daughters.

“It was just a fun experience to get out the house, and see all of her ideas be wrote out. It is also very fun to me when I get to perform on the stage,” said Hill.

“Encourage Yourself” was performed twice on Saturday, February 15, at MUW’S Rent Auditorium.

Walker spent seven months working on the play and plans to produce another one in the future.

