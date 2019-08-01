Local Police Department On A Mission To Take Illegal Guns Off The Street

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- There have been four shootings in less than two weeks in Columbus.

Those numbers are now prompting action.

During Thursday’s CPD Overview Committee’s meeting, ideas were discussed to help bring more peace in the community.

“Let’s put the “friendly” in our Friendly City because we are friendly,” said Tiffany Turner, who’s a member of the CPD Overview Committee.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said one way to do that is to get illegal guns off the streets.

“It’s very important when you’re talking about the fact that a stray bullet can hurt someone,” said Shelton.

In fact, of the four shootings, two of the victims were hit by a stray bullet.

One of them being fatal.

“If you get the weapons off the streets then there will be less shootings,” the police chief expressed.

To get those weapons off the street, investigators are now stepping up their patrols and setting up check points throughout town.

“There will be blue lights but it won’t be for an accident,” Shelton explained. “What we are trying to do is stop people. If they are in possession of a weapon and they are not legally required to have one, i.e. if they are a convicted felon or if they are under the age of 21, we will be arresting them and seizing that weapon.”

The department is also relying on the public to help them as well.

Shelton is asking the public to alert CPD if they see or know anyone with an illegal firearm.

“Responsible gun owners can help us to by taking and securing their weapon,” said Shelton. “We’ve had auto burglaries where people have left weapons in the car, mainly handguns, the people are leaving weapons in the car and the burglars are just walking up there and taking the gun from the car, that puts a weapon on the street and that’s a danger.”

While investigators are stepping up to do their part, Shelton said solving this issue is going to take a community effort.

“Parents, if you see your child is having problems, if you see that your child has access to a weapon that is not theirs, come forward, take it from them, bring it to the police department,” said Turner. “They will take any weapons that you find, no questions asked, bring it up here and drop it off so that we can get these guns off the streets.”

“We want to be proactive so we will implement programs, community education, getting out there talking to our community, helping our community make themselves safer so we can eliminate some of these potential crimes of violence.”

In an effort to help residents properly lock up their firearms, the police department has gun safety locks available.