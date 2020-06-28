Local public pool gets creative to make things safe during COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- As businesses start opening back up and the summer sun starts to beat down, some are looking for some fun ways to beat the heat.

Some water parks are reopening including one right here close to home. Slip n Dip is open to the public — and co-owner Denene Carter said they had to take a creative approach to make things safe.

“My brother and my husband built this little entrance here coming from the outside so they could come in, they put in a window that we could slide open and we’ve put our waiver out and talk to people about that,” said Denene.

Co-owner Reid Carter said they are constantly keeping up with the chlorine levels to make sure the pools are extra clean.

“We are making sure that we are testing our water throughout the day,” said Reid. “We test it daily and we check the chlorine levels and make sure that they are up.”

If anyone’s still a little concerned about going public pools, Denene said that’s OK.

“Well, the biggest thing is, we are a family oriented business and we want our customers to stay safe and we don’t want anyone sick,” said Denene. “If you are sick, stay at home. But our chlorine kills germs and bacteria and all of that and we do our very best in keeping everything clean and spacing everything out. But if you’re scared then just stay at home, but I think its a very safe place to be, we wouldn’t have opened if we felt like it was going to harm anyone in any way.”

“The slide is safe, the water is safe, so come on out and see us,” said Reid.

The pool has a maximum capacity of 100, so for the 4th of July — get there before it’s too late.