Local quilters come together to fellowship and help others

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fellowship and giving back, that’s what Possumtown Quilters and Maple Street Quilters are all about.

Once a week, a group of around 10 women gathers at the Columbus Arts Council and works on creating a quilt that will go to help someone in need.

Ina Johnson has been quilting for around 10 years, and the group has been around for 27 years.

Johnson said right now, they are donating quilts to the women’s shelter for abused women and children.

She said they also work with Habitat for Humanity and donate a quilt to the recipient as well.

Executive Director of the Columbus Arts Council, Quan Walker, said making a quilt is very tedious, and the women put love in each stitch.

Members say quilting allows them to do something they enjoy, have interpersonal interaction away from technology, and give back to those in need.

“I think to be around people is important. To have friends, have people to talk to and to listen to,” said Ina.

“I believe when women are together, they can create so much more. It’s always good to have a village, and your village can be among other women. So, I think it’s very important that we stick together,” said Quan.

“I just hope whoever receives it feels like somebody does care about them and cares about what’s going on in their life,” Shannon.

If anyone wants to get involved, the group meets every Wednesday at the Columbus Arts Council from 10 – noon. A group also meets on the second Saturday of each month at 9:30.

All ages and are welcome, and it is open to beginners and seasoned quilters.

You can also reach out to the Columbus Arts Council for more information at

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