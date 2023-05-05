Local realtors donate to help those who protect, serve

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Local realtors are helping those who protect and serve.

The Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors donated $1,600 to “Wives of Warriors”. That group was formed as a support group for wives of police officers.

The money will be used to buy ballistic vests for area law officers. The donation was made during the Board of Realtor’s meeting at Park Heights in Tupelo.

Police officers’ wives said the donation is appreciated and shows that the community supports those behind the badge.

“I personally want my husband home every night and I know as a police officer’s wife, we want our husband’s home and their children’s fathers to be home every night. It means a lot to us as police wives,” said Elizabeth Strickland, “Wives of Warriors”.

“The donation is for ballistic vests for our men in blue. We appreciate them, want to make sure they feel appreciated,” said Cory Seawright, Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors.

“Wives of Warriors” is gearing up for their annual fundraiser; The “Blessed are the Peacemakers” 5K is May 20 at Fairpark. All proceeds will purchase body armor for area officers.

