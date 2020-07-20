Local Residents Create ‘Library Box’ To Help Kids With Summer Reading

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two Choctaw County residents are doing their part to ensure kiddos in the area are staying on top of their reading this summer.

Heather Gant and Katherine Crowder have created a free Library Box.

The way it works is, volunteers will donate books to put inside the box, kids will then grab a book, and take it home to read.

Gant, who’s also an educator, said with students being out of school for an extended period, this is one way to help prevent them from having a “Summer Slide.”

“We think reading is very important,” said Gant. “We want a book in their hands at all times. Our books range from all ages, all genders, all races, you can find a book in our little library.”

The library box is located at the walking track in Weir.

Volunteers can donate books of any kind. To find out how to donate just contact Weir Town Hall, (662) 547-6123.