Local restaurants experience revenue loss for Cinco de Mayo

On Cinco de Mayo, restaurants are usually filled with hungry customers ready to take part in the Mexican tradition. However, due to the pandemic, bare tables and empty chairs are the reality for several businesses this year.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- On Cinco de Mayo, restaurants were usually filled with hungry customers ready to take part in the Mexican tradition.

However, due to the pandemic, bare tables and empty chairs were the reality for several businesses this year.

- Advertisement -

On Cinco de Mayo, one room at No Way Jose was usually full and loud — now it’s silent.

Waitress Kimberly Doss said since the restaurant can’t invite the public in their business is out over 50% in lost revenue.

“It went down tremendously. This time last year this parking lot was full, to the other side full. This year you can count the cars on one hand,” said Doss.

To help keep the doors open, the restaurant ran daily to-go specials.

“We did the family meals and stuff like that, where you can get more for a little less so that’s really helped out,” said Doss.

It’s the same reality for general manager Alex Chavez at Casa Bravo Mexican Restaurant in Starkville.

He explained solely relying on curbside orders for Cinco de Mayo caused a big hit to his bottom line.

“It actually did hurt our revenue, because that’s actually our biggest event of the year, that’s the day we do our most sales of the year,” said Chavez.

But with Governor Tate Reeves new order to open restaurants, Chavez and Doss hoped this would give them a chance to start bouncing back.

“We’re still looking to see what we’ll do because even though we could open at 50% capacity and also being six feet apart per table, we do lose more that 50% since our sections are a bit smaller. It’s harder to tell right now most of our staff being gone also,” said Chavez.

“Can’t wait to just get in here and get the vibe back. I can’t wait to get back to work and get our normal lives back, that’s the main thing to do,” said Doss.

Both restaurants say they’ll have to continue to offer daily specials.