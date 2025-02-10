Local restaurants prepares for large crowds ahead of Super Bowl

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Super Bowl 59 is set for this Sunday, February 9, meaning hundreds of people will be flooding restaurants and bars to watch the big game.

Many businesses are already getting a big start on the large wave of crowds that are expected.

There have been many deals for customers on Super Bowl Sunday.

Mugshot’s General manager, Michael Armstrong said he is excited for customers to come and watch the Super Bowl.

“It’ll be a live crowd like I said I will have the game on surround sound so it will be loud in the building so if everybody wants to come out and enjoy some yelling and some good football for tomorrow night,” Armstrong said. “I say come on out, I’ll be here myself shutting it down so we’ll have a good time.”

