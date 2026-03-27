Local school district gives community child abuse prevention tips

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It all starts with awareness.

Child abuse can be physical, emotional, sexual, and neglect.

And teachers, like those in the Starkville Oktibbeha School District, are mandated reporters.

“If a child is being abused, it’s going to require an intervention of an adult for that child to be saved. The child can’t save (themselves),” said Barbara Culberson, the Families Strengthening Families Program Manager at the SOSD Discovery Center.

On Thursday, March 26, the school district’s Discovery Center hosted a luncheon to inform clergy and community leaders of the resources available.

Different leaders spoke on ways to help prevent child abuse.

“We have a little booklet, a child abuse booklet that tells all the different types of child abuse. And many different things are in that book to help people recognize the signs and the symptoms of child abuse, so that they can be aware and report of they need to,” said Project CARE Program Manager Roy Ann Bell.

According to the National Children’s Alliance, more than 550, 000 children were victims of abuse in 2022.

Leaders said a change in behavior like bedwetting or failing grades could be signs of child abuse.

“The only way to prevent it to raise awareness. There’s no pill or no medicine that you can take to get rid of child abuse. So, we raise awareness. And then as people become more aware of what’s going on as it relates to child abuse, then we’re able to save children,” said Culberson.

Since January 2025, Starkville Police have investigated 14 cases of child abuse.

Chief Mark Ballard said it takes a community effort to help prevent it.

“Nothing tears at the soul of our law enforcement officers than when they go to the scenes of child abuse, and unfortunately every community has it. That’s why these programs are so important. It’s going to be addressed through education and awareness,” said Ballard.

The Discovery Center offers services year-round.

If you suspect a child is being abused, contact your local Child Protective Service Office or call the Mississippi Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-222-8000.

If it is an emergency or the child is in immediate danger, call 911.

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