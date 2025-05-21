Local school district prepares students for workforce

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County School District provides options for its high school students.

Some can further their academic education while others may choose to go straight into the workforce.

The District’s Career and Technical Center gives them a chance to gain hands-on learning and earn certifications in a variety of fields.

Diplomas aren’t the only thing high school students are walking away with in Lowndes County.

Some are also leaving school with skills, full-time jobs, and certifications.

The Lowndes County School District is preparing students for the workforce through its Career and Technical Center.

One of its programs is welding.

“They do two years here. They all get welding credentials. They’re structure welders. They can go out and pass any structure welding test that we give in this industry around here,” said Jordan Hawkins, the Welding Instructor for the CTC.

Starting in the 10th grade, students can choose a field sparks their interest and begin the program.

The top of the class gets to continue the course and reapply for the program a second or third year.

Welding Instructor Jordan Hawkins said they do work-based learning their senior year.

“And some of them are here for school-based enterprise. We repair trailers, grills, do a lot of custom CNC stuff,” said Hawkins.

Some even land jobs while they’re still in school and are granted early dismissal.

“Most of my seniors that are third year, the past two years, they’ve all been working somewhere. Graduations are hitting this week, and I’ve already got two or three, that have signed on SDI or ADI, and I had a few last year also,” said Hawkins.

Students in the Culinary Arts program learn what’s cooking in commercial kitchens.

“They learn everything from front of the house which is being a waitress, or a hostess, server, things like that, all the way to the back of the house, which is your prep cooks, your sous-chefs and chefs,” said Victoria Richardson, the Culinary Arts Instructor for the CTC.

They also earn certifications like the Serve Safe Food Handler Certification and the Serve Safe Manager Certification, giving them a raise on the job.

“They already have jobs usually while they’re in school. And when they get their manager certification, it does usually give them a pay bump because it’s a pretty big deal in the restaurant world,” said Richardson.

Students also learn how to write a resume and prepare for an interview.

The CTC said 80% of its students pursue higher education after graduating and 19% join the workforce.

For more information about Lowndes County School District CTC, you can visit their website.

