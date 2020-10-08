Local semi-pro football team preps for first season but with a deep message

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — As high school players hit the field this evening and college teams plan for Saturday, there are other players who want to get back in the game.

Today, the Golden Triangle King’s semi-pro football team held their first tryout.

- Advertisement -

But to them, their mission is bigger than the game of football.

Their focus is being there for young adults both on and most importantly, off the field.

Chris Tuggle, part-owner of the GTA Kings, said it is important now more than ever to have an outlet for these young adults to pursue their dreams.

“The COVID everyone is stuck in the house,” he said. “And you have all these frustrations from things just not working right. You have depression that even comes in where people feel like there’s nothing to wake up and go and do.”

If you would like to be apart of the team, click here.