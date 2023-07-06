Local service organization to host benefit for children in foster care

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A service organization in Columbus is throwing a big party to benefit a special Christmas project.

The Community Benefit Committee is hosting its annual “Party with a Purpose” on July 28.

The group has adopted all of the children in the foster system in Lowndes County and several from the Columbus and Lowndes County School Districts.

Proceeds from the event will help organizers buy Christmas gifts and other needs for the children and their families.

The non-profit is partnering with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department for the event.

“You’re not just going to a gala to eat and dance. You’re coming together on one accord. It is to bring the community together and to provide Christmas and Thanksgiving to people and families in need,” said Rhonda Sanders, Community Benefit Committee.

The “Party with a Purpose” is Friday, July 28 at the Trotter Convention.

For ticket information or to donate gifts for a silent auction during the event, you can contact Rhonda Sanders at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

