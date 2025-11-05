Local sheriff warns parents of online predators

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Knowing your child’s friends can keep you and your family safe.

That also includes online peers.

Playing a video game may seem harmless, but some people play with the wrong intentions.

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins advises parents to keep a close watch on their children and their devices.

“A parent has got to keep an eye on what their children are doing online and that’s gaming and social media all together because kids are innocent, and they don’t know people may try to hurt them,” said Perkins.

A recent Winston County case involves a child sending pictures to a person through a video game of his family’s house and vehicles.

“So now somebody out there that we’re trying to find through subpoena power, may be trying to break in the house or to prepare to come snatch a child,” said Perkins.

Though the department has caught predators in years past on social media, Perkins said this is the first time his department has dealt with a case involving an online game.

“We’re steady getting training on new technology and new breakthroughs, so we can address the problems as they come up,” said Perkins.

And sometimes, they get help from the state’s Attorney General office to solve similar cases.

“They have a specific crime unit, cybercrime unit. And they notify us a lot on stuff that’s on the black web and they’re a big help to us,” said Perkins.

Perkins encourages citizens to be mindful of what you put online.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Department has solved cases involving online predators over the years.

