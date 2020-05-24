Local sorority holds parade for woman battling cancer

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) — Drive by’s and parades are the new way to celebrate during this time of social distancing.

A local sorority chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha held one for an honorary member who is currently receiving cancer treatment.

- Advertisement -

“So we have a member who received a cancer diagnosis and she underwent her first round of treatment and unfortunately the tumor that was reduced came back and they also found another tumor,” said Zimiko Turner, the President of the Nu Epsilon Omega chapter of AKA.

Sorority members of the local chapter of AKA held a drive-by parade for their very own, Yolanda Jones.

Jones was diagnosed with brain cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy.

“We just wanted to show her some love and support and that we’re here for her no matter the situation during these times,” said Turner. “We know we have to be separated from each other, we cant go visit, and even if we could go visit her with her having a cancer diagnosis we don’t want to subject her to unnecessary health risks.”

And in the time that we are living in today, we have to be extra cautious.

“And so even though there is social distancing were still able to drive by her house and just wave and say hey again we love you and support you and we are wishing you a speedy recovery and hoping that you get well soon,” said Turner.

No matter what — the bond between these sorority sisters is as close as its ever been.

“The bonds of sisterhood are strong and just knowing that you can pick up the phone and call someone in a time of need, and not even in your time of need, just the idea of that someone is there who supports you who is thinking about you like you think about them it’s just like your family member but it’s not your blood family member, it’s your sister by choice,” said Turner.

Jones has a special thank you for those who were able to drive by.

For my sisters to do this to me today, oh my goodness gracious,” said Jones. “I’m just so grateful, I’m so thankful.”

Jones will be continuing her chemotherapy treatment to get rid of the tumors.