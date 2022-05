Local splash pads and parks opening as school year ends

STARKVILLE/AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – School is almost out and the heat is here which means it is time for the parks to open.

The J.L King Senior Memorial Park in Starkville and the Frisco Park in Amory have both opened their splash pads.

Moncrief Pool in Starkville is scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend.

Community members may enjoy the splash pad during regular park hours.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.