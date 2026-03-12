Local, state, and national events to be held in celebration of America 250

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The nation is celebrating its 250th anniversary with events at the local, state, and national levels.

Business and community leaders in Columbus got an update on some of the goings-on across the state today.

Nancy Carpenter, Development Director for America 250 for Mississippi, gave some background on the year-long celebration.

She also put the focus on some of the events going on close to home, including Wings Over Meridian, and this year’s Super Bulldog Weekend, which will have an All-American feel.

“So, that Friday night at Mississippi State, we will be having a great ball game. Everything is going to be geared around America 250, but Mississippi State will be hosting LSU in baseball, so that will be on Friday night, and we’ll have special music; we’ll have a drone show, and we’ll have a flyover, and we’ll also have a fireworks show. So, it’s going to be a really exciting time in April. And it’s Super Bulldog Weekend, but there are also other activities that Starkville has that will be taking place,” said Nancy.

Super Bulldog Weekend will be April 24 through 26. For other America 250 events in Mississippi, you can go to america250.ms.

