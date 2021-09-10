Locals remember 9/11 by volunteering in their community

National Day of Service and Remembrance had locals giving back to honor those who gave it all on 9/11/01.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – September 11th is a day for remembering both those who lost their lives and gave their lives to save others.

And people across the country are remembering while giving back to their own community.

“Volunteers, you’re the backbone of the community,” United Way Director for Lowndes County, Renee Sanders said.

In 2009, the day was officially designated as a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Since then, organizations like the United Way and community helpers like Renee Sanders have been using the day to lend a hand to neighbors in need.

“20 years later we still honor the victims and the way we honor the victims is by service. Because, we can’t do anything for them right now, but we’re honoring what they did for us on those days, on those planes, and the people, the souls and the lives that were lost. We’re honoring them by serving,” Sanders said.

Ivy Taylor is a volunteer with the Columbus Airforce Base. She said serving the community is a way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“One 9/11, all the people who helped the people and helped at the twin towers and how they fought and helped, I guess we’re kind of giving back to them for helping us when our country was struggling at that time,” Taylor said.

Volunteer Lindsey Wilson said helping anyone honors those who volunteered.

“I can only imagine what they went through. You know, sitting at home the past week, I’ve watch documentaries of them cleaning up after 9/ll and it is so much more than what we are doing here today. But, it’s just a way to say thank you,” Wilson said.

Sanders said it’s important that people volunteer in their own community in order to honor those who volunteered to help others on 9/11.

“In order to honor them, let’s just go back to our community and give like they give. They gave their lives. And we’re not asking people to give their

lives, we’re asking to give your time. And what better way to give your time than in your community,” Sanders said.

United Way completed 2 large service projects in Columbus to remember those who helped others in one of the toughest times in American history.