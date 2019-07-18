Log truck overturns in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A log truck overturned on a highway in Calhoun County Thursday morning.

The truck overturned on Highway 32W, near County Road 260.

- Advertisement -

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan also said a truck is overturned on Highway 8, near the Grenada County line. Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently on the scene.

Delays should be expected when driving on either highway.

The department asked drivers to find a different route while traveling Thursday, as workers clear the road.