Long-lasting relief: HVAC expert gives tips on taking care of your AC unit

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A majority of homeowners believe an air conditioner is a freezer or a cooler of some kind.

Todd Spears, the operations manager for Progressive Heating and Cooling, said an air conditioner is neither. It does what the name suggests.

“It is an air conditioner. It conditions the air that’s already in your house. People call, ‘I’ve got my thermostat set on 65 degrees, and it’s 71.’ Well, it’s the air conditioner’s job to bring your house to temp but the larger variable is it is your house’s responsibility to keep that temperature,” said Spears.

Spears says insulation is the most important factor in your house’s ability to maintain the desired temperature.

“We climb into a lot of attics where if I go into your attic, I can see your ceiling joist. That’s a massive problem. The unit’s never gonna be– I don’t care how big or how expensive it is, it’s never gonna keep up without the adequate amount of insulation in your home,” said Spears.

Most people believe their air conditioner’s filter should be changed every three months.

Spears said this is not the case.

“We tell people with a single-family home to change their filter every 30 days. If you have animals in the house. I would be changing my filters every two, two and a half weeks. If that filter gets clogged, I’ve been into several houses where I’ve pulled the filter out of the return and it looks like Chewbacca’s child,” said Spears.

There are some simple steps Spears suggested you do to keep your unit functioning properly in this Mississippi heat.

Don’t overwork your air conditioner; never set the thermostat below 72 degrees. Switch out your filters one to two times a month, and keep your outside condenser clear of debris.

Spears encouraged homeowners to be proactive to prevent having to react and pay unnecessary costs.

“A lot of calls could be prevented by simply changing your filters, doing the proper preventive maintenance, and adding insulation if it needs. A $5 filter can turn into a $2-$3,000 problem if you let it,” said Spears.

Just remember, this is the busy time of year for AC repair. So, if you do have a breakdown, it may take the pros a little longer to get to you.

If you have to leave the AC, remember to stay hydrated, reduce sun exposure, and seek help for symptoms of heat illness.

