Long lines of voters seen at the precincts of Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Voter turnout in our area seems to mirror what’s happening across the country.

Voters line up early and precincts stayed busy throughout the day.

The poll manager told us a long line had already formed before the polls opened at 7 a.m.

By 12 p.m., more than a thousand people had already cast ballots.

Election officials expect record turnout across the state.

You can get complete coverage of returns and analysis with the CBS Election Night team, starting at 7 p.m. on WCBI.

