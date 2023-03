MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man is facing a laundry list of drug charges following a search Wednesday.

Monroe County SWAT and North Mississippi Narcotics Agents conducted a search on Cypress Lane.

Marty Sims was arrested and charged with five felonies that included Possession of a Controlled Substance of Crack Cocaine, Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Ecstasy, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Over $5,500 was also seized.