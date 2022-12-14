Long-serving board member of Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers retires

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Today at the Clay County Courthouse elected law enforcement celebrated Billy Pickens’ retirement.

Pickens was a part of the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers Board for over 30 years.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens held a lot of responsibility while on the job and helped build up the organization to what it is today.

Scott said while he and his colleagues do work hard they know when to have fun and celebrate each other.

“We are all family. There’s a lot of law enforcement in this organization and community members. We joke and laugh and have fun but at the end of the day, we are all business. It’s our job to get out here and encourage people to call Crime Stoppers so we can work hard to get these criminals off the street,” said Scott.

Sheriff Scott adds that Pickens still plans to be around and help when they call on him.

