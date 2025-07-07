Showers and storms back in forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a dry holiday weekend, the chance for rain returns to our forecast. Be ready for it!

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy for our Monday night. The chance for rain will start to fizzle out into the later evening hours. There will be a chance for patchy fog overnight and into our Tuesday morning, as humidity stays high and temperatures only drop into the low to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Moisture continues to be on the climb. Humidity levels are going to be uncomfortable for the next several days. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s. With as humid as it is expected to be, the heat index could potentially reach up to 105 degrees. Peak potential for showers and storms will be through the afternoon and into the evening. Not all will experience the rain, some may experience heavy downpours. Just be prepared.

WEDNESDAY: Expecting the same conditions as Tuesday. Hot temperatures in the low to middle 90s, with muggy humidity. Showers and storms will be more heavily present through the peak heating hours of the afternoon and evening.