Long-time community servant Jimmy Wayne Mclemore passes away

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A long-time community servant has passed away.

Jimmy Wayne Mclemore of Eupora died on Saturday, June 6.

Mclemore dedicated his life to serving the citizens of Webster County.

For more than 27 years, he served in law enforcement. Beyond the badge, he also volunteered with local fire departments.

He continued his work in the community as the Webster County Coroner and spent 12 years as the Director of Webster County’s 911 Telecommunications Center.

Mclemore will be buried at Webster Memorial Gardens.

He was 71 years old and worked in Emergency Medical Services as the Webster County Coroner.

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