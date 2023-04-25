Longtime businessman, former CEO of 4-County dies at 78

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime business and community leader in the Golden Triangle has died.

Former 4-County Chief Executive Officer, Joe Cade, passed away Monday.

Cade began his career in the electric co-operative business at 4-County in 1983. He then moved on to utilities in Alabama and Georgia, before returning to the Golden Triangle.

Cade was CEO at 4-County from 2010 to 2018.

During his tenure, the co-operative had a safety record of 1.4 million manhours without an accident. The company also made numerous technological advances, including ways to allow members to report outages online and by text message.

He worked hand-in-hand with economic developers to create two TVA mega sites in the service area, which helped Clay County land the Yokohama plant.

One of his proudest accomplishments was the creation of the 4-County Foundation, which allows members to round their bills up to the nearest dollar and uses the money collected to award grants to area non-profit organizations.

Joe Cade was 78.

