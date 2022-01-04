Longtime Columbus automotive repair shop closing doors

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime driver in the Columbus automotive repair scene is putting it in park.

After 51 years in the same location, Holman Transmission closed its doors for good on Friday, December 31st.

Today, customers and friends dropped by to reminisce with the Holmans and congratulate them on their retirement.

Since, setting up shop on Gardner Boulevard in July of 1970, one thing never changed; Holman Transmission has always been a family-run business.

“Before mom and dad passed away, Mama ran the office; Daddy ran the counter. Then us three boys worked out here in the shop, and we had our own little departments we ran. And we they passed on, we took over,” said Joe Holeman, Holeman Transmissions.

Holman Transmission got its start in the family’s backyard, before making the move to Gardner Boulevard in 1970.