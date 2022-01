COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime Columbus City Councilman has died.

Fred Stewart passed away early Tuesday morning.

Stewart represented the people of Ward 4 on the City Council.

He was elected for 5 terms, and only narrowly lost the 6th bid to then political newcomer Marty Turner in 2013.

Stewart was known as a calm and steady presence on a Council that could sometimes be volatile.

Fred Stewart was 84 years old.