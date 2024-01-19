Longtime County leaders honored

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors took some time out in their Thursday meeting to honor a trio of county leaders.

The Board passed a resolution honoring recently retired Supervisors Harry Sanders and John Holliman and longtime County Engineer Bob Calvert.

Sanders represented District 1 for 6 terms.

Holliman spent the last 16 years representing District 3.

Board President Trip Hairston pointed out the growth in economic development in the county that happened during the tenure of both men, and he praised Holliman’s work in support of the County’s Volunteer Fire Departments.

Calvert has spent over 20 years as the County Engineer, overseeing numerous industrial development. road, and building projects.