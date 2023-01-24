Longtime friends and employees remember the life of Hassell Franklin

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Across North Mississippi and throughout the furniture industry, people are remembering the life of the founder and longtime chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin.

Franklin passed away Sunday at the age of 87.

He was known for his leadership, philanthropic work, and love for Houston.

WCBI spoke on the phone with his two sons Mark and Hank Franklin, and they said they will remember their dad for his generosity, work ethic, love for his Mississippi State Bulldogs, and above all else, his strong faith.

They said he set the bar high and encouraged people to stay committed and never quit.

Longtime friend Bob Scott said that Franklin was also a dependable friend and person.

“Well he was serious about what he did and he did a good job and everyone knew they could depend on Hassell Franklin,” said Scott.

Hassell Franklin started Franklin Corporation 52 years ago.

Jeanie Parks has worked for the company for over 40 years.

She said while many things have changed during that time, there was one thing you could always count on.

“The one constant since I have been working here was Hassell Franklin himself and he has always been mindful of his employees first and foremost because he understood what it means to have a place to work and provide for your family,” said Parks.

Parks said that Franklin stood by the company motto of ‘people make the difference’.

Leland Norman was a close friend of Franklin’s for more than 30 years and said he was the example of the type of person someone would want to be.

“I think he was born a great leader. I really do. Hassell from the time he hit the ground here. Of course, I know he was a captain of the National Guard and I served in the National Guard. He was a leader in that and he has been a leader in this town ever since he came here,” said Norman.

Scott said that Franklin wanted to help people because of the goodness in his heart.

He recognized the need in the community and just wanted to make it a better place.

“He helped a lot of people and he didn’t say anything about it. Of course like I said he has been on a lot of boards around here. He’s been very influential in the growth of this town,” said Scott.

His sons said that they will always remember the many lessons from their father

and that they hope to carry on his legacy.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter