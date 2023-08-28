Longtime lawmaker from Pontotoc passes away over weekend

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Services will be held on August 29 for a longtime North Mississippi State Representative.

Mac Huddleston of Pontotoc passed away over the weekend.

He has been in the State House since 2008.

Huddleston was a Mississippi State University alum, a U.S. military veteran, a veterinarian, and a former deputy sheriff.

Services will be at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc on August 29 at 2 p.m. with a visitation an hour beforehand.

Visitation is also this evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

