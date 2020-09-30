Longtime Lowndes County Administrator wraps up last day on the job

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday is the last day on the job for Lowndes County Administrator Ralph Billingsley.

Billingsley has been at the helm of county business for more than a decade.

Supervisors voted to replace Billingsley in April with Jay Fisher. He was the only candidate put forth for the job.

Fisher has been in the office since spring with a salary of $50,000.

Supervisors did not recognize Billingsley during today’s meeting.

Under his leadership, the county purchased and renovated the administration building, built a new health department, a new E-911 building, renovated the courthouse and invested in large capital projects.

At Wednesday’s meeting, supervisors approved a grant to replace the emergency siren in Artesia.