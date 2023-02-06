Lottery Jackpots Skyrocketing

Estimated jackpot reaches record level for in-state game

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Lottery announced yet another jackpot increase for the in-state game Mississippi Match 5 ahead of tomorrow night’s drawing on Feb. 7. The previously advertised estimated jackpot for $810,000 was increased Monday morning to an estimated $880,000.

“Unprecedented sales are the reason we decided to increase the estimated jackpot,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt.

The drawing tomorrow night will be the 25th roll in the current jackpot run. The jackpot was last hit on Dec. 10, 2022, and will continue to grow until the jackpot is won.

Meanwhile, with no player hitting Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot, the drawing for tonight, Monday, Feb. 6, has reached an estimated $747 million, ranking it the fifth largest Powerball jackpot to date. The cash value is an estimated $403.1 million.

Mississippi did produce two big winners over the weekend. Two winning tickets each worth $100,000 were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball. Additionally, both players paid the extra $1 for the Power Play option, increasing their initial wins of $50,000 to $100,000. One player purchased their ticket from Keith’s Superstore #107 on Highway 49 in Saucier. The other player purchased their winning ticket from a Shell on Church Road in Southaven.

Four days remain for the player who purchased a winning $500,000 Powerball ticket from the Aug. 13, 2022, drawing. They have until Lottery HQ close of business on Feb. 9 to claim the winning ticket.

New Games Tomorrow

Three new scratch-off games will be available in Mississippi retailers starting tomorrow and include a new $20 game featuring a top of $500,000.

$2—Money Multiplier: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.87. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Lady Luck: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.15. Win up to $100,000.

$20—Triple Diamond Payout: Approximate overall odds are 1:3.92. Win up to $500,000.

