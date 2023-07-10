Lottery player wins $100K from ticket bought at Sprint Mart in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A lottery player who bought a ticket at a Starkville store is $100,000 richer.

According to a press release from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the winner bought the ticket from Sprint Mart on Highway 182.

The Powerball player matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball in the Saturday drawing, which was worth $50,000. Because the player spent the extra dollar for the Power Play option, the win was doubled to $100,000.

A Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Saturday drawing, winning more than $200,000. The ticket was purchased in Raymond.

The jackpot for Powerball is now up to $675 million. You can check your tickets on July 10 just before WCBI News at 10 p.m.

And the Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night here on WCBI. The jackpot is an estimated $480 million.

