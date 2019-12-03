Fire Reported at Louisville Apartment Building

Louisville, MISS. (WCBI) – An early morning fire in Louisville has displaced local residents.

Before 6 a.m., WCBI learned from our media partners WLSM that emergency crews are on scene of a fire.

- Advertisement -

The fire was reported at the corner of Johnson and Main on the East side of Louisville.

Highway 14 (Main St.) is shut down East of downtown.

WLSM said the fire was at an apartment building. Smoke and flames could be seen from the WCBI Skycam located in Downtown Louisville.

All occupants were reported to have gotten out of the building.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.