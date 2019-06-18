Louisville Fire Department receives life saving equipment

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Louisville Fire Department has some new equipment that might just save your life.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation granted the department over $31,000 in new equipment.

- Advertisement -

The jaws of life will help firefighters rescue people from car crashes and get them the medical help they need.

Firehouse Subs area representative Jim Maxwell said giving back to fire departments is what the company is all about.

“It’s part of our heritage we were founded by fireman through their experience they know that there’s not a single department that doesn’t have have a piece of equipment that they need that they don’t have funding for so we try to fill in those gaps,” said Maxwell.

“It gives us an extra set of jaws on both trucks and one truck it happens to be on another call we get another one we can respond on our new engine,” said Chief Johnnie Haynes.

This is not the first area donation from Firehouse Subs. West Point, Columbus, and Starkville are just some of the departments that have been helped.