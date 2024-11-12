Louisville hosts annual Veterans Day program

LOUISVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – Dozens of veterans sitting, listening, and engaging into an occasion, that shows appreciation for those who fought to protect the United States of America.

“It means a lot to me because they laid their lives on the line, for us to have our freedom here in America, and it is just something that we need to do, to always honor those veterans. said Patricia Stokes, President of the Louisville Rotary Club. “Especially today on November 11th, on the 11th hour, is very special to so many of the veterans.”

The program included recognition of veterans, and singing of the national anthem.

Those in attendance also heard from several speakers.

Veterans LM Claiborne, and Aaron Gladney said it is special to see people come together and show their appreciation for the sacrifices they made to protect this country.

“It restores my faith in humanity,” said Claiborne. “And it lets me know that people are still grateful, for those who make the sacrifices.”

“It means a lot for the city, veterans do not really get together a lot, and this was the one day where all of the veterans could get together and get to know each there again,” said Gladney. “We have a few programs in Louisville getting ready to start up, and I am going to be a part of them”

The Program also included placing flags on the graves of late veterans. President of the Louisville Rotary Club Patricia Stokes said, it was something she wanted to add, in this year’s ceremony.

“My husband is a veteran, and that was something dear to my heart that we had not been placing flags at memorial cemetery park,” said Stokes. “So, we got together, formed a committee, and we placed over 800 flags on the graves of those fallen soldiers.”

“They have sacrificed so much, the least we can do is to have an opportunity to gather and give homage to those who have at some point in their life, and currently there are so many veterans in our community,” said Will Hill, Louisville Mayor. “Our community is just covered up with patriotism”

Over 1100 veterans currently live in Winston County, and this was the first year that the placing of the flags was added to the program.

