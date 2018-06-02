Louisville Juneteenth Celebration

LOUISVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – Louisville kicks off the month of June by holding their annual Juneteenth Celebration.

Held at the Historic Dean Park, the event featured barbeque, music, vendors and activities for kids.

Louisville’s Juneteenth is sponsored by the Winston County Voters League.

The Voters League says its was inspired by the Juneteenth Holiday, celebrated June 19th and commemorating the date in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned of their freedom.

Last year the event drew more than 150 community members and local politicians.

Organizer Calvin Hampton says there’s no one way to celebrate Juneteenth.

“Each state should have their own kind of celebration but the overall theme should be the same,”said Hampton.

45 states observe Juneteenth as a State or Ceremonial Holiday.