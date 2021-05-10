Louisville Police ask for help identifying shooting suspects vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Louisville Police Department is looking for a vehicle in connection to a recent shooting involving a minor.

Investigators said they’re looking for an early-mid 2000 model Chevrolet Avalanche black or gray in color.

The shooting happened on May 9 at the intersection of Cagle Street and Railroad Avenue.

The top photo is security footage of the suspect’s vehicle moments before the shooting happened.

If you know where this vehicle is or the identity of the owner or driver, call Winston County Crimestoppers.

You may be entitled to a cash reward.