Louisville police investigate shooting leaving one dead,another injured

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- One man is dead and another is air-lifted after an early morning shooting in Louisville.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness with the Louisville Police Department says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Alice Circle.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

39-year-old Roman Mosley suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was air-lifted to UMMC for treatment.

Sadly, 43-year-old Samuel Henry Jones died from his injuries.

An autopsy will be performed at the state crime lab.

The shooting is under investigation.