Louisville teen still missing as family, investigators search for him

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s still no sign of a missing Louisville teenager.

Montevious Goss was waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning outside of his house.

But that’s the last time investigators said his family saw him.

Louisville Police have talked with a lot of people about his disappearance,

The 16-year-old left his cell phone at home.

His mother Tamika Hull told WCBI that it is not like her son to not come home or to reach out to someone in the family.

Police ask that community members continue to call in tips.

You can call the Louisville Police department or Winston County Crimestoppers at (662) 773-9999.

