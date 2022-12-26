Louisville Water System asking residents to limit water use

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Louisville and Louisville Water System are asking for help from residents.

With extra water use over the holidays, and temperatures rising above freezing after a couple of days of extreme cold weather, broken pipes and water leaks will likely be a growing problem.

The Louisville Water System is asking residents to conserve water and limit their usage for the time being. This includes cutting back on high volume use, like laundry.

They are also requesting people to check on and around their property for water leaks.

If you experience a broken pipe or water leak, turn off the water at the cut-off and call Louisville Water System at 662-773-5651.