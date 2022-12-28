Louisville’s water system is back on; boil water notice still in effect

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The water in Louisville is back on.

After days with little to no water or water pressure, the city said things are back to normal.

About 3,500 customers on the Louisville Water System had been without water.

City leaders said freezing temperatures, loss of water, and keeping up with the demand were putting a strain on the water system.

There is still a boil water notice in effect.

Mayor Will Hill is still asking for people to conserve while the water supply continues to grow.

If you notice any leaks, call the utility department.

Hill also said the city is working to get water to the homes of the elderly, home-bound, and infirmed.

The Winston Baptist Association and several churches are teaming up to make the deliveries.

If you know anyone in need of help, call (662) 773-3366.

