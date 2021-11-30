Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors increase county workers pay

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors are upping the ante to get attract more workers.

At today’s meeting, the board voted to raise the base pay for county workers to $13 an hour.

The move also raises the pay of 4 current employees.

District 2 Supervisor says a tighter labor market made the increase necessary.

“We want to be competitive, and we think we have a lot to offer in the county as far as benefits are concerned, and those type things. But, you know, our pay: we really want to be competitive, so we can retain and recruit good people,” said Trip Hairston, President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisors also appointed Heather McGee and Pete Perkins to the Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority Board