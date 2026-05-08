Lowndes Co. Cattleman’s association serves annual steak lunch fundraiser

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a tasty tradition that helps students in Lowndes County achieve their academic goals.

The Lowndes County Cattlemen’s Association served up its annual steak lunch fundraiser today in Columbus.

The event offers a hearty meal and an opportunity to help students advance their education.

Proceeds from the sale of the tasty steak sandwiches are used by the Cattlemen’s Association to fund scholarships for students from Lowndes County.

The event also gives the public a chance to meet the people who produce some of their food, and the cattlemen get a chance to reach out to the public.

“Just a little fellowship time between all of us here, and, you know, the community comes out to buy these plates and stuff. And we get to interact with them, and just kind of, you know, they get to know our story as cattlemen, and then, you know, we get to interact with them as well, and then, like I said, the scholarship’s another big thing that we get to pour back into the kids in the community,” said MSU Extension County Agent Josh Tilley.

The proceeds from today’s sales go to students from Lowndes County.

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