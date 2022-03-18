Lowndes Co. crash stalls traffic near Columbus Air Force Base

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A northern Lowndes County crash stalls traffic near the entrance to Columbus Air Force Base.

The accident happened on Highway 45 at about 8:30 Friday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the front of 71-year-old Charles Darnell’s van collided with the side of a pick-up and was heavily damaged.

That truck was driven by 27-year-old Michael Montano Jr. of Placentia, California.

The Dodge Ram flipped over.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

MHP continues to investigate the crash.